Records As the Tokyo Paralympics enter their sixth day, athletes transition from pool to track.

On Monday, China’s youngest Paralympian set a new world record in the pool in Tokyo, a day after Norwegian former refugee Salum Ageze Kashafali set a new Paralympic Games record in the 100 meters.

Jiang Yuyan, dubbed the “Flying Fish,” set a world record of 34.56 seconds in the S6 50m butterfly heats on Monday morning, shaving 0.30 seconds off the mark she set when she won the 2019 World Championships in London as a 14-year-old.

Jiang, who was hit by a truck when she was three and lost her right arm and leg, only began swimming at the age of eight and will compete for her first Paralympic gold in the final later on Monday.

On day six of competition, British sprinter Jonnie Peacock will compete in the T64 final seeking a third consecutive Paralympic 100m gold.

But he’ll have his work cut out for him if he wants to overcome Felix Streng of Germany, who looked menacing in qualifying first from Sunday’s heats.

At the Tokyo Games, records are being broken on a regular basis, and Norway’s Kashafali became the fastest 100m runner in Paralympic history on Sunday, crossing the line in 10.46 seconds in the T12 final.

After the race, the 27-year-old broke down in tears and stated, “I don’t know what to say.”

“I started from the ground up. “I used to beg on the streets.”

As a youngster, the visually impaired Norwegian left the civil war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with his family, and as a teenager in his new country, he took up athletics.

“I’ve been through a lot, from gunshots to starvation, and it means a lot to me to be here as one of the best,” Kashafali said.

He isn’t the only war survivor in the Games, which also include a refugee squad and two Afghan athletes who fled Kabul following the Taliban’s takeover earlier this month.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo over the weekend after a lengthy multinational rescue mission that saw them moved to France for rest and training before travelling to Japan.

Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, said Monday that greeting the duo in Tokyo was “a moment I will remember for the rest of my life.”

He continued, “It was simply fantastic to feel like we had contributed in some way.”

On Thursday, Khudadadi will compete in the women’s -49kg K44 taekwondo. After arriving, sprinter Rasouli will compete in the men’s T47 long jump on Tuesday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.