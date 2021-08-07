Rebels have overrun Ethiopia’s UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lalibela.

On Thursday, rebels from Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray province stormed Lalibela, sparking concerns about the safety of the UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its 12th-century rock-hewn cathedrals.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s (TPLF) assault into the Afar and Amhara areas of Ethiopia, where Lalibela is located, is the latest twist in a months-long struggle pitting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed against the rebels.

As the violence escalates and pleas to defend Lalibela become louder, here are some facts about the world heritage site:

The Lalibela chapels were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978. They are carved out of rock and sit below ground level, with just their roofs visible, surrounded by vast, dry moats.

Only staircases and tunnels connect the courtyards that encircle these amazing halls of worship.

Ornate decorations and windows carved in the shape of crosses adorn the churches, which were chiseled out of monolithic blocks.

There is also an extensive labyrinth of corridors throughout the complex, some of which lead to caves and catacombs.

King Gebre Mesqel Lalibela gave his name to Lalibela, which is approximately 680 kilometers (420 miles) north of Addis Ababa.

According to legend, the emperor used angels to help him build 11 churches when God told him to build a “New Jerusalem.”

Lalibela is a major tourist site for Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, who are the country’s main religion.

Threats are nothing new to Lalibela. The site’s geological composition made it prone to erosion during Ethiopia’s heavy rainy season long before it was placed in the crosshairs of the Tigray conflict.

The decision in 2008 to install massive tarpaulin shields to keep rain off the medieval churches has sparked even more alarm among the faithful, with many fearful that the shelters could collapse, causing irreparable harm to the site.

Preservationists claim the screens, which are supported by sturdy metal rods, are designed to wobble rather than break in windy conditions, but that hasn’t calmed residents’ fears.

In 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to Lalibela and pledged to fund a plan to restore the churches as well as maintain the tarpaulin screens until the damaged structures can be restored more permanently.

While repairs are being made, this might clear the way for the shelters to be replaced with lighter structures, possibly ones that can open and close depending on the weather.

