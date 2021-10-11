Rather than sharing formula with others, Moderna will increase COVID vaccine production.

According to the Associated Press, Moderna has stated that it has no plans to share its vaccine recipe with other companies.

Despite the United Nations health agency requesting Moderna to share the formula, executives have begun scaling up production to enhance worldwide supplies.

Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan told the Associated Press that the business considered sharing the recipe but decided instead to give billions of more doses alone in 2022.

“The most reliable approach to create high-quality vaccinations in an efficient way within the next six to nine months will be if we make them,” Afeyan said.

“In less than a year, we went from zero to one billion doses,” Afeyan said, “and we expect we’ll be able to go from one to three billion” in 2022.

According to a May story in the Wall Street Journal, the vaccine generated $1.73 billion in revenue in the first quarter, after only three months of use in the United States and overseas sales.

Moderna’s revenue prediction for 2021 has been raised from $18.4 billion to $19.2 billion. Its stock began trading at $16.27 in January 2019 and has since risen to almost $300 per share.

Afeyan also reaffirmed Moderna’s promise from a year ago not to sue anyone else developing a coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic for patent infringement.

“We didn’t have to,” Afeyan explained. “We believe it was the right thing to do.” “We want that to serve the world,” he added. Last Monday, the business revealed intentions to build a vaccination facility in Africa. Afeyan expressed the hope that a decision on the particular location will be made soon. Even so, getting the plant up and running might take years.

Moderna's lone commercial product is the COVID-19 vaccine.

Afeyan spoke on the last full day of a trip to Italy that included a meeting with Pope Francis, who has called for universal vaccine availability.