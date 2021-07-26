Rare Tiger Cubs Explore an Outdoor Enclosure for the First Time in Video

Three lovely Amur tiger kittens took their first steps outside today at the Highland Wildlife Park of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland [RZSS]. The cubs were shown exploring their outdoor habitat in a video posted to the organization’s social media channels, as their mother Dominika kept a watchful check on them. These cubs are crucial to the protection of Amur tigers, whose species is on the verge of extinction.

Following their first health check and vaccines from park personnel last week, the cubs will have frequent outside access starting today, according to the park. The cubs have spent the most of their time in a cubbing den with their mother up until now.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at Highland Wildlife Park, said the cubs won’t be spending much time outside just yet in a statement posted on the organization’s website.

“Given their age, they won’t be permitted outside for the entire day and will most likely only be allowed out for short bursts, followed by long naps indoors,” he said.

Visitors will, however, be able to see the litter as they explore their new habitat.

“Our cubs are getting braver and more playful every day at 10-weeks-old, and their personalities are already beginning to develop,” Gilchrist added. “It’s wonderful to see how enthusiastic our tourists are to meet them.”

Despite the fact that the cubs were born in May, they have yet to be given names. The two female pups will be named by the charity’s donors, according to Highland Wildlife Park. The public can help name the male cub by answering one of two questions in a social media survey. The park’s caretakers chose Aleksander and Dimitri from a list of candidates.

“Alexander was chosen since the cubs were born on the birthday of carnivore keeper Alex, and Dimitri is a Russian name that means earth-lover after the Greek goddess Demeter,” Gilchrist stated.

To honor their Russian ancestors, all three cubs will be given names.

Highland Wildlife Park was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.

Amur tigers, sometimes known as Siberian tigers, are in risk of extinction. According to the Wildcats Conservation Alliance, there are currently 500-550 Amur tigers in Russia, with a small, unnamed number straying into China. This is a condensed version of the information.