Raducanu, a teen, wins the US Open for the first time as a qualifier.

Emma Raducanu, 18, of the United Kingdom, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam championship when she defeated Leylah Fernandez, 19, of Canada, in the US Open women’s final on Saturday.

Raducanu, rated 150th, defeated 73rd-ranked left-hander Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to become the first British woman to win a Slam title in 44 years.

Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon, and she is the first British woman to win the US Open since Wade in 1968.

In the first-ever women’s Slam final between unseeded players, Wade and British men’s tennis icon Tim Henman were among a sellout crowd of 23,700 who generated an exciting atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The all-teen Slam final was the first since Serena Williams, then 17 years old, defeated Martina Hingis, then 18 years old, to win the US Open in 1999.

Raducanu is the first US Open women’s champion since Williams in 1999 and the first to win without dropping a set since Williams in 2014.

Raducanu had the fewest Slam appearances of any women’s Slam champion, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in July in her only previous Slam participation, and Fernandez had only won four matches in six Slam appearances.

From the start, the drama of a much-anticipated teen fantasy encounter created tension.

In her first service game of the match, Fernandez saved five break points before surrendering the 10-minute game on a netted forehand to give Raducanu a 2-0 lead.

Raducanu netted a backhand on the fourth break point she faced, and Fernandez broke back in the third game.

The first set hung on a knife’s edge game after game, with each game a roller-coaster of strong groundstrokes and brilliant shotmaking.

In the tenth game, Raducanu forced three break points on Fernandez’s serve, but his backhands were long, wide, and into the net.

Raducanu smashed a forehand winner on her fourth opportunity to take the first set after 58 minutes.

In the second set, Fernandez saved three break points and held at 1-1 before breaking Raducanu on a netted backhand to take a 2-1 lead.

Raducanu leveled the match at 2-2 with a backhand cross-court service return winner, then broke for a 4-2 lead with a forehand passing winner by the Canadian.

In the eighth game, Raducanu held and forced two match points on Fernandez’s serve, but he hit a backhand wide and missed a forehand with the title on the line, and Fernandez won 5-3.

