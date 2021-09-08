Raducanu, a British teen qualifier, advances to the semi-finals of the US Open.

Emma Raducanu, a British 18-year-old wonder, became the first qualifier to reach the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday, defeating Tokyo Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4.

But the world number 150, who was on her way to becoming the new British number one, had no idea how momentous her performance on the New York hardcourts would be.

Raducanu created history on the New York hardcourts by becoming only the fourth qualifier to reach a Grand Slam semi-final. She became the Swiss 11th seed the highest-rated victim of her young career.

Raducanu stated, “It was a pretty challenging match.” “I’m relieved to have made it this far.”

However, because she had focused on tennis rather than milestones, she had little perspective on her historic feat.

Raducanu admitted, “I have no idea about any of the records at all.” “It’s the first time I’ve heard I’m the first qualifier to get to the semi-finals. Before that, I had no notion.

“Right now, I’m not here to break any records. I’m just concentrating on what I can do right now and in the upcoming match. I haven’t even begun to consider the next one.”

Raducanu will play the winner of a later match between Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova, this year’s Wimbledon runner-up, and Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari on Thursday for a spot in the Arthur Ashe Stadium final on Saturday.

Raducanu made her Grand Slam debut this year at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round. She would be the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam final.

She’s attempting to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon, and the first British woman to win the US Open since Wade in 1968.

Raducanu is the youngest US Open women’s semi-finalist since Maria Sharapova in 2005, albeit she is only a few months younger than Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian 19-year-old who will face Belarus’ second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the other semi-final.

“Having so many young players here doing so well demonstrates the strength of the next generation,” Raducanu added.

“I’m just here taking care of what I can control, and at the end of the day, it’s my own journey.”

At this year’s US Open, a first-time Grand Slam champion has already been determined.

Only unseeded Billie Jean King in 1979 and Kim Clijsters in her 2009 title run reached the US Open semi-finals with a lower ranking than Raducanu, who has yet to drop a set. Brief News from Washington Newsday.