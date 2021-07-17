Radioactive ‘Black Rain’ Victims in Hiroshima Identified as Atomic Bomb Survivors

A Japanese court has determined that 84 people who were exposed to radioactive “black rain” in the aftermath of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima during WWII can obtain government health care benefits.

The Hiroshima High Court confirmed a district court ruling in July 2020 that determined that dozens of persons who were ill as a result of the explosion but were outside of a government-designated zone could also be considered survivors.

According to Kyodo News, the 84 plaintiffs, who are all in their late 70s and 90s, said they developed cancer after being exposed to radioactive rainfall, popularly known as “black rain,” as well as digesting water and food contaminated with radiation as a result of the Hiroshima explosion.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.