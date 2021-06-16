Radiation levels at China’s nuclear power plants have increased, but they are still within the “allowable range,” according to the country.

The Chinese authorities announced that five fuel rods had broken inside the No. 1 reactor at the Guangdong province power plant, causing radiation levels to rise. CNN said that the facility’s regulators increased radiation levels allowed outside the power plant to avoid a shutdown, which the ministry denied.

The government said in a statement that there was no risk of radioactive leaking into the environment and that the power plant’s reactor had five broken fuel rods out of 60,000.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the United Nations echoed the China Atomic Energy Authority’s (CAEA) findings that the reactor poses “no environmental impact.”

Radiation was controlled by barriers that worked as expected, according to the ministry’s social media account.

After its French co-owner reported increasing “noble gases” in the reactor on Monday, the Hong Kong government said it was keeping an eye on the plant and asked officials in Guangdong for more information. Fuel rods may have broken and released hazardous gas produced during nuclear fission, according to experts.

Fission produces noble gases like xenon and krypton, as well as particles of cesium, strontium, and other radioactive elements.

Radiation in the reactor coolant increased, but remained within the “allowable limit,” according to the ministry’s statement.

According to the ministry, the protective envelope on roughly five of the reactor’s fuel rods has been damaged. It said that such damage was unavoidable as a result of manufacturing and other issues, and that it was substantially below the level that the facility was built to handle.

The ministry stated that authorities will oversee efforts to control radiation levels inside the reactor, but provided no other information.

China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group and Electricite de France jointly own the Taishan plant, which began commercial operation in December 2018. In September of this year, a second reactor started up.

They are the first of a new type of reactor called European Pressurized Reactors, which were designed by Framatome, a company owned by Electricite de France. In Finland and France, two more are being constructed.

Following CNN’s report, the ministry said officials evaluated a report regarding elevated radiation levels in the plant.

