Quotes To Inspire You To Listen To All Kinds Of Music On International Strange Music Day

On August 24, International Strange Music Day is observed to encourage people to discover and listen to music that they might not normally listen to.

The day was founded on the principle of “hearing without bias.” Patrick Grant, a New York City musician, founded International Strange Music Day in 1998. Grant, a Julliard alumnus, believed that broadening one’s musical horizons changes one’s perspective on other elements of life.

Listening to various types of music has varied effects on the mind and body, according to scientific study. Smooth jazz, for example, can aid to relax the body while pop music can help to increase endurance. Classical music has also been discovered to have a number of therapeutic effects, including aiding in the treatment of depression, enhancing creativity, reducing pain, and sharpening brainpower, according to research. According to studies, listening to metal music boosts one’s feeling of self-identity.

You can commemorate this day by trying out new music genres that you normally wouldn’t listen to, or by making your own unusual music and sharing it with your friends.

Here are some quotations about the advantages of music that may encourage you to try new genres.