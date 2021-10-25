Quotes to Honor Artists Around the World on International Artist Day.

Every year on October 25, International Artist Day honors artists from all around the world who contribute to the beauty of the world through their work.

Chris MacClure, a Canadian artist who works in the “Romantic Realism” style, launched the International Artist Day in 2004. Pablo Picasso, the well-known Spanish painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist, and theater designer, was born on this day in 1881.

International Artist Day honors all types of art, including paintings, sculpture, photography, architecture, and music, because art is often seen as a source of expression.

You can participate in the day’s festivities by honing your artistic abilities. Spend some time brushing up on an art form you haven’t tried in a long time. You can also utilize the day to learn more about great painters throughout history by reading books and internet articles about them. You can learn about renowned artists in your community by visiting local museums and art galleries.

On International Artist Day, here are some quotes regarding artists: thanks to Brainy Quotes