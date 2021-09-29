Quotes for World Heart Day that highlight the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and encourage healthy living.

World Heart Day was established in 1999 by the World Heart Federation and the World Health Organization with the goal of raising awareness about cardiovascular health and stroke prevention.

Every year, 18.6 million people die from cardiovascular illnesses (CVDs), such as stroke and heart disease. Some of the key reasons are smoking, diabetes, obesity, air pollution, and high blood pressure.

Following a nutritious diet, exercising on a regular basis, decreasing alcohol use, and avoiding cigarette use are the greatest ways to maintain one’s heart healthy and avoid CVDs.

Here are a few statements that highlight our current concern with CVDs and urge healthy living on this occasion (Courtesy: Brainy Quotes).