Quotes And Cute Photos To Honor The Feline Friends On International Cat Day 2021.

On August 8, the world celebrates the world’s favorite pet with International Cat Day.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) established the day in 2002.

Animal enthusiasts are invited to spend time with their feline companions on this day, or to adopt one if they adore cats.

World Cat Day is observed on February 17 in several nations, whereas National Cat Day is observed on October 29 in the United States. This day is dedicated to all cat lovers around the world.

On this day, I’ve gathered several feline quotations from Good Reads and Brainy Quote to offer.

1. “A cat’s emotional honesty is unrivaled. Humans may hide their sentiments for a variety of reasons, but cats do not.” Ernest Hemingway, “The Old Man and the Sea”

“A cat can be relied upon to purr when she is happy, which is more than can be said of humans.”

— Inge, William Ralph

“What better gift than a cat’s love?”

Dickens, Charles

“There is no such thing as a waste of time spent with a cat.”

Colette —

5. “You can’t be nervous when looking at a sleeping cat.” Jane Pauley is a writer who lives in New York City.

6. “Cats were once revered as gods, and they have not forgotten this.” Terry Pratchett (Terry Pratchett)

7. “Cats are anthropomorphized in art because they are so laid-back that human thoughts and feelings are readily attributed to them.” Jim Davis —

8. “Cats share so many of the same characteristics as some people that it can be difficult to tell them apart.” P.J. O’Rourke (P.J. O’Rourke)

“The best way to get along with a cat is to treat it as an equal – or, better yet, as the superior it recognizes.”

— Peters, Elizabeth

“I’ve discovered that how a person feels about cats—and how they feel toward him or her in return—is usually a good indicator of a person’s character.”

P.C. Cast is a fictional character created by P.C. Cast.