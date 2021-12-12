Quotes About The Importance Of Healthcare For All On International Universal Health Coverage Day

International Universal Health Coverage Day is observed yearly on December 12 and is promoted by the World Health Organization. On this day, activists highlight the tales of individuals who are still waiting for healthcare and urge on all governments to provide inexpensive and high-quality healthcare to their population.

“With multi-stakeholder partners, International Universal Health Coverage Day strives to raise awareness of the need for robust and resilient health systems and universal health coverage. Every year on December 12th, UHC advocates raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people who are still waiting for health, to celebrate what has been accomplished thus far, to call on leaders to make bigger and smarter investments in health, and to encourage diverse groups to make commitments to help bring the world closer to UHC by 2030 “According to the official website of the United Nations.

Here are a few quotes emphasizing the importance of healthcare for all on this occasion. (Photos courtesy of Bustle and Bible Reasons)