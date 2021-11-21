Quotes About The Impact Of “Idiot Box” On World Television Day.

Television was invented more than 90 years ago, and the “idiot box” has gone a long way since then. Human behavior, thoughts, and interests have all been influenced by the technology.

The development of electronic television is ascribed to Scottish inventor John Logie Baird and American inventor Philo Farnsworth, who have given birth to innumerable unforgettable shows that have let our imaginations run wild while also helping us learn more.

Television has not lost its original viewers in the twenty-first century, despite the fact that cellphones have taken away a large portion of its viewership.

Here are a couple quotes about television, courtesy of Good Reads and Wise Old Sayings – on the occasion of World Television Day, which is marked annually on November 21.