Quito is rattled by a quake, but there is no major damage.

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Quito, Ecuador’s capital, on Tuesday, shaking the city of 2.7 million people but inflicting no substantial damage, according to authorities.

According to the Ecuadorian Geophysical Institute, the quake’s epicenter was a few kilometers from the city center, at a depth of about 12 kilometers.

As alarms rang, employees raced out of office buildings and gathered in the street or in parks.

Broken glass and fallen bricks and tiles were seen at the foot of numerous buildings in images published on social media, although there was no severe damage.

“Our units are assessing the damage,” said Cristian Torres, the National Risk Management Service’s director.

Ecuador is a country having a lot of earthquakes.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the western provinces of Manabi and Esmeraldas in 2016, killing 673 people and causing $3 billion in damage.