Questions about links to the president’s assassination are dismissed by Haiti’s prime minister.

Ariel Henry, Haiti’s prime minister, denied accusations that he was involved in the death of president Jovenel Moise as a “fuss” fueled by “political ambitions.”

The president’s chief of government lambasted “the noise generated at the national and international level around the telephone conversations that took place the night of the president’s assassination” in a statement shared on social media.

Moise was shot at his home in Port-au-Prince on July 7, and while hundreds of people have been arrested, the identities of those who ordered the crime is still unknown.

On Tuesday, the Port-au-Prince government commissioner – the equivalent of a federal prosecutor – urged the case’s judge to accuse Henry for two phone calls he made just hours after the attack with one of the major suspects, government official Joseph Felix Badio.

When Badio phoned Henry twice in the early hours of July 7, after the president was slain, his phone was purportedly tracked to an area near Moise’s home.

Only hours after the request was made, Henry fired the prosecutor.

He also fired his justice minister on Wednesday.

On Thursday, though, Henry dismissed the charges against him, claiming it was “impossible today to specify the identities” of everyone who had called him or what they had talked.

“Conversations with those against whom charges are made cannot, in any case, help to incriminate anyone,” Henry added, who was chosen by Moise two days before the president was assassinated.

He further said that “political interests” prevented others from making “serious insinuations without foundation.”

As part of the investigation into Moise’s murder, 44 persons have already been arrested, including 18 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent.

The attack did not result in any injuries to his security personnel.