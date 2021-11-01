Queen Elizabeth II Update: After a health scare, the monarch delivers a COP26 speech.

At the COP26 climate summit on Monday, Queen Elizabeth II urged world leaders to “recognize that the time for words has now moved on to the time for action.” “on the subject of lowering carbon emissions

The 95-year-old gave her message via video since doctors have advised her to relax and avoid official appearances for the next two weeks due to a recent health crisis.

Despite the fact that Queen Elizabeth was not physically present at the summit in Glasgow, Scotland, she emphasized the need of establishing “real statesmanship” and building a safer world for “our children and our children’s children.”

“Many hope that the memory of this summit — published in yet-to-be-printed history books — will depict you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity, and that you answered the call of future generations,” she added.

“Of course, the rewards of such efforts will not be available to all of us here today: none of us will live indefinitely.” But we’re doing it for our children, our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps, not for ourselves.” In addition, Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died earlier this year at the age of 99. She discussed how, in 1969, he called for climate action, focused on environmental issues.

“It gives me great pleasure to know that our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William are carrying on my husband’s legacy of encouraging others to safeguard our fragile world. I am incredibly proud of them “”, stated Queen Elizabeth.

Both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are in attendance at COP26.

Until her sojourn this month at the private Edward VII hospital in London for “preliminary investigations,” Queen Elizabeth had attended practically daily public engagements.

She was seen driving her automobile at Windsor Castle on Monday, putting an end to global concerns over her health.