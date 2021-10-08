Quarantine Requirements for Travelers from 47 Countries are Being Relaxed in England.

The British government announced Thursday that quarantine regulations for passengers from 47 countries, including South Africa, Mexico, and Thailand, will be relaxed.

When arriving in England, travelers from the 47 nations will no longer be obliged to quarantine in a hotel. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, as well as the rest of the United Kingdom, are expected to follow suit.

The move will take effect on Monday, leaving only seven nations on the “red list,” which compels visitors to spend 11 nights in hotel quarantine at a cost of 2,285 pounds ($3,100) for individual traveller. Only travelers from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela will be required to meet this criteria.

The government announced that it would recognize the immunization programs of dozens more countries, in addition to drastically reducing the number of areas where passengers will be needed to quarantine in a hotel.

Unless the British government acknowledges a country’s vaccination status certificates and the vaccines used, tourists will still be required to perform a series of coronavirus tests before and after their arrival, as well as to go into self-isolation for ten days. It recognizes AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as formulations like AstraZeneca Covishield.

From Monday, an additional 37 countries and territories will be added to the list, lowering entry requirements for countries such as Brazil, Ghana, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand, and Turkey.

As a result of the ruling, fully vaccinated adults and children under the age of 18 who enter England from these countries will be treated as fully vaccinated British nationals. They won’t have to take a pre-departure test or a test on the eighth day after they arrive, and they won’t have to go through the self-isolation phase.

With the nights drawing in earlier ahead of the school half-term break later this month and winter on the way, the adjustments could help the travel industry, which has been hit worse than others by the pandemic.

"With half-term approaching and the winter sun on the horizon, we're making it easier for families and loved ones to reunite by reducing the number of destinations on the red list, owing in part to increasing vaccination efforts around the world," says Transport.