Qian Hongyan, China’s Inspiring Amputee, Changes Her Name From “Basketball Girl” to “Fish Girl”

This week, a Chinese paralympian and double amputee who rediscovered how to “walk” with the help of a basketball proceeded to inspire her country by winning a national swim match.

Qian Hongyan, 25, made headlines for the first time more than 15 years ago when she was pictured sitting in a makeshift wheelchair built from half a basketball and moving around with wooden-handled paddles.

On Thursday, she was back on the front pages after winning a silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke SB5 at China’s 11th National Games for Persons with Disabilities in Xi’an, in the northern province of Shaanxi. Her 1:51:96 time contributed to a long list of accomplishments.

