Qatar will be in charge of US interests in Afghanistan and will serve as a bridge to the Taliban.

Following the closure of the US embassy in Kabul, the US announced on Friday that it will establish an interests section in Afghanistan under Qatar, providing a more direct approach to assist US nationals and interact with the Taliban.

Qatar, a wealthy Gulf state that has gradually positioned itself as a key US ally in Afghanistan, has won yet another diplomatic victory.

Blinken and his Qatari counterpart signed an agreement to designate Qatar as the US protective power in Afghanistan, an arrangement in which a third country manages a country’s interests in the absence of diplomatic relations with the host government.

The US has expressed cautious optimism about talks with the Taliban, but it has made it clear that reopening the embassy, which would entail recognition, is not on the table.

Qatar, which is home to a large US military station, has been a key player in diplomacy and evacuations as the US draws to a close its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

In the final days of the US military presence in Afghanistan, about half of the 124,000 Westerners and Western-allied Afghans who were flown out passed through Qatar.

“Let me reiterate how appreciative we are for your leadership and assistance in Afghanistan,” Blinken told Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

“Qatar is a critical partner in supporting regional stability,” he said, citing Qatari funding to Palestinians as an example.

According to Blinken, the State Department has contacted all recognized US citizens or permanent residents remained in Afghanistan with offers to leave, coordinating the departure of over 580 persons since the Taliban’s triumph.

However, the issue has been a primary US priority with the Taliban, despite Washington’s assertion that any future connection would be contingent on the Islamists addressing concerns about the treatment of women and Al-role. Qaeda’s

Thomas West, the US pointman on Afghanistan, met with Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and representatives from Pakistan, Russia, and China in Islamabad on Thursday — three countries that have urged closer cooperation with the militants.

A joint statement urged sustained cooperation in order to promote “moderate and prudent measures.”

Since the Taliban’s win, Qatar has sent 15 charter aircraft into Afghanistan and, together with Turkey, has promised to rehabilitate Kabul’s airport, which officials warn is rapidly deteriorating.

"They are in desperate need of assistance, especially now that winter is approaching."