Qatar offers a bridge to the Taliban in order to keep Biden’s promise of “no one left behind.”

By the time the last C-17 military aircraft took flight from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul soon before midnight on August 30, the US had managed to evacuate approximately 6,000 Americans.

According to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the US State Department has assisted with the departure of around 380 American citizens from Afghanistan since that time.

He stated that the United States is now ready to complete the task.

“As of November 10th,” Blinken stated, “any United States individuals who have asked assistance from the United States government to evacuate Afghanistan, who we’ve identified as ready to depart and have the requirements