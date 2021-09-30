Qatar Is Getting Ready For Its Tightly Controlled First Legislative Elections.

Qataris are preparing for the country’s first parliamentary elections on Saturday, which will be a symbolic democratic step in the autocratic Gulf region but are unlikely to change the monarchy’s power balance.

The election on October 2 is for 30 members of the Shura Council, a 45-member council with limited powers that was formerly appointed as an advisory chamber by the emir.

While it is a rare nod to democracy in the Gulf, which is dominated by absolute monarchy with only Kuwait having a fully elected parliament, many believe it is hardly a watershed moment for Qatar.

Instead, they emphasize that it comes with increased scrutiny for the country that will host the World Cup next year.

Qatar had planned to hold Shura Council elections in 2007, but the voting was postponed.

Andreas Krieg, chief executive of risk consultancy MENA analytica, stated, “It is crucial to recognize that the objective is not to construct a constitutional monarchy but to improve involvement” in society. “It is incorrect to use democratic metrics.”

The Shura will have the power to draft legislation, approve budgets, and recall ministers. However, the emir, who is the world’s most powerful exporter of liquefied natural gas, will have veto authority.

Billboards emblazoned with happy candidates wearing the national white thobe have been strewn throughout the streets of Qatar’s municipalities.

Candidates have appeared on state-run television to pitch for votes, with each candidate appearing against a uniform backdrop with policy slides — a far cry from the pricey political advertising seen elsewhere.

There have also been no combative head-to-head discussions between candidates, unlike in established democracies.

Aside from single-candidate town hall meetings, posters, and TV ads, the country’s introduction to democracy has been limited, with no possibility of changing the administration and political parties banned.

The strong interior ministry had to approve all candidates based on a number of factors, including age, character, and criminal background.

Candidates tried to entice often tiny crowds with waiter service of hot drinks, buffet lunches, and slick campaign literature at flashy campaign events.

The 284 hopefuls standing for the 30 open council seats are largely men, with only 28 women among them. The emir will appoint the emir to the remaining 15 seats.

The majority of Qatar’s 2.5 million people are non-voting foreigners.

Candidates will be required to run in electoral divisions depending on where their family or tribe lived in the 1930s, as determined by statistics provided by British officials at the time.

Families and tribes, according to diplomatic sources, have already done so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.