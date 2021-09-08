Qatar claims that the Taliban are pragmatists who should be judged by their actions.

Qatar said the Taliban have shown “pragmatism” and should be judged on their actions as Afghanistan’s absolute rulers, but stopped short of formally recognizing the Islamists.

In an exclusive interview with AFP, Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah al-Khater said that the Afghans, not the international world, will decide their future.

Up until the Islamist group completed their quick takeover of Afghanistan last month, Doha served as a vital link between the Taliban, who established a political office in Qatar in 2013, and the international community, including Washington.

“They’ve demonstrated a lot of pragmatism. Let’s take use of the prospects there… and look at their public actions,” Khater added, but he stopped short of formally recognizing Afghanistan’s new authorities.

“They are the de facto rulers, without a doubt,” she told AFP in a late Monday interview, just before the Taliban presented their harsh provisional administration.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the formation of an acting government led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, although they have yet to get formal recognition from any UN member state, including Qatar.

However, Khater, Qatar’s international spokeswoman and the face of the country’s coronavirus response, highlighted “some good gestures” from Afghanistan’s new Taliban leadership.

“The fact that many evacuees – including many female students – were able to flee Kabul is a display, because it would not have been possible without their cooperation,” she told AFP.

Khater stated that Qatari recognition of the Taliban would not be immediate.

“We don’t hurry into acknowledgment. But we don’t fully cut ties with the Taliban… we strike a balance.”

The US, for its part, expressed “concern” about the government announced by the Taliban earlier in the day, noting that it was made up entirely of Taliban fighters and did not include any women.

“We will evaluate the Taliban by its actions, not its words,” a State Department spokeswoman said, noting that it was a “caretaker” administration.

Since regaining control, the Taliban have generally left Afghan health officials, especially female doctors, free to conduct their coronavirus response, according to Khater.

In the days since the organization’s shocking August 15 seizure of Kabul, calls from Western countries and NGOs for the group to respect the rights of women and minorities have become louder.

“Afghanistan is a sovereign country… the Afghan people should have a say,” Khater stated.

