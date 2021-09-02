Qatar and Turkey collaborate with the Taliban to reopen Kabul Airport.

Qatar announced on Thursday that it is negotiating with the Taliban to reopen Kabul’s airport, which has been closed since US troops left, posing enormous strategic and humanitarian issues.

On Wednesday, a Gulf country plane became the first foreign aircraft to land in Kabul since frantic evacuations halted a day earlier with the American exit.

According to a source familiar with the situation, an aircraft from Doha arrived in Kabul on Thursday, carrying experts who will inspect the airport’s security and operational features.

Doha, a major transit hub for Afghan migrants, said it was working hard to get operations back up and running as soon as possible.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said, referring to his country’s tight ties with the Taliban, who took control of Kabul on August 15.

Sheikh Mohammed stated, “It is critical that the Taliban demonstrate their commitment to providing safe passage and freedom of movement for the people of Afghanistan.”

“Hopefully, we will hear some good news in the coming days,” he continued.

Sheikh Mohammed said Turkey was involved in discussions about reopening the airport, and he hoped it could give technical assistance.

Turkey said it was “considering” Taliban and other ideas for the airport on Thursday, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressing security “inside and outside” the facilities remained the major priority.

Kabul will begin airport operations “soon,” an Afghan civil aviation official told Qatar-owned Al-Jazeera.

“Domestic flights will start tomorrow (Friday); international flights will take longer,” he stated.

The US, which seized the airport in the last weeks of a 20-year military mission to evacuate tens of thousands of people, said it backed Qatari and Turkish efforts to reopen it.

The airport was formerly run by third-country contractors who are no longer able to do so, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price in Washington.

“You have to have an element or an organization capable of administering the airport before you can have a working airport,” Price told reporters.

Security assurances and an airport that is no longer “in a state of severe disrepair” are also required for commercial airliners or charters, according to Price.

On August 26, a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State terrorist organization – an opponent of the Taliban administration – killed over 100 Afghans and 13 US soldiers as large masses gathered outside the airport to board flights out of the country.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.