Qatar and Turkey are collaborating with the Taliban to reopen Kabul Airport.

Qatar announced on Thursday that it is negotiating with the Taliban to reopen Kabul’s airport, which has been closed since US troops left, posing enormous strategic and humanitarian issues.

On Wednesday, a Gulf country plane became the first foreign aircraft to land in Kabul since frantic evacuations halted a day earlier with the American exit.

Doha, a major transit hub for Afghan refugees, said it was working hard to get Kabul airport back up and running as soon as possible.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said, referring to his country’s tight ties with the Taliban, who took control of Kabul on August 15.

Sheikh Mohammed stated, “It is critical that the Taliban demonstrate their commitment to providing safe passage and freedom of movement for the people of Afghanistan.”

“Hopefully, we will hear some good news in the coming days,” he continued.

Sheikh Mohammed said Turkey was involved in discussions about reopening the airport, and he hoped it could give technical assistance.

Turkey said it was “considering” Taliban and other ideas for the airport on Thursday, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressing security “inside and outside” the facilities remained the major priority.

Kabul will begin airport operations “soon,” an Afghan civil aviation official told Qatar-owned Al-Jazeera.

“Domestic flights will start tomorrow (Friday); international flights will take longer,” he stated.

Doha, which houses the Taliban’s political headquarters, has seen a flurry of negotiations between the US, the Taliban, and the previous Afghan government in recent months.

The wealthy country dispatched a Boeing C-17 Globemaster with a technical team with the mission of deploying a crew to assist the Taliban in running airport infrastructure.

The single-runway airport is barely five kilometers (three miles) from downtown Kabul, requiring planes to fly in a holding pattern over the city if they can’t land right away.

It has also been subject to attacks, such as the one on August 26 that killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 US soldiers in a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group – an opponent of the Taliban administration.

However, the Taliban, who retook power 20 years after being deposed by American forces, now finds itself with its back against the wall and must rebuild the country and its infrastructure.

After a first spell in office between 1996 and 2001, when US troops invaded the country, the Taliban have returned to power.