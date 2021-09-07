Putschists in Guinea have promised to release “political detainees.”

Guinean putschists who took power over the weekend promised to release “political detainees” held by ex-president Alpha Conde and to initiate discussions to create a new administration.

On Sunday, special forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya took control of the impoverished West African state and arrested the president, drawing international outrage.

Hundreds of opposition activists were detained during a fiercely disputed election last year, prompting further criticism of the 83-year-old for alleged authoritarianism.

The military, in a statement released Monday evening, urged the justice ministry to do everything necessary to free “political detainees” as quickly as feasible.

Guinea’s biggest opposition coalition, the FNDC, stated on Monday that its activists, many of whom were detained under Conde, will be released.

However, no prisoner has been released as supporters gathered outside the primary prison in the capital, Conakry, at the coalition’s request.

Doumbouya also reiterated on Tuesday his promise to hold negotiations on building a new administration in the volatile country, which he first pledged following the putsch.

He tweeted, “The administration that will be installed will be one of national unity and will ensure this political transition.”

Sunday’s coup d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état d’état

On Wednesday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will conduct a virtual emergency meeting to tackle the crisis.

Conde, who became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010 and was re-elected in 2015, has been the subject of public unrest in the country for months, owing to the country’s economy’s stagnation and Conde’s leadership.

Conde, on the other hand, was successful in getting a new constitution passed last year, allowing him to seek for a third term in October 2020.

The move provoked widespread protests, with scores of demonstrators slain. Conde was elected in October, although the opposition claimed the election was rigged.

Doumbouya came on television within hours after gaining power, accusing the government of “endemic corruption” and “trampling on citizens’ rights.”

Conde’s whereabouts are unclear at this time, while the military has assured him of his safety.

A rumpled-looking Conde sat on a sofa, wearing pants and a partially unbuttoned shirt, surrounded by troops, according to a video supplied to AFP by the putschists on Sunday.

He flatly refused to say whether or not he was being abused.

In certain sections of Conakry, the military takeover was greeted with joy. Brief News from Washington Newsday.