Putin Warns the West That Military Action Will Be Taken If Ukraine Is Threatened.

In a stunning escalation of language, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday that Russia was prepared to take military action in reaction to “unfriendly” Western activities in the Ukraine conflict.

The Russian president has been accusing the US and the NATO military alliance led by Washington of inflaming tensions on Moscow’s borders for weeks, but they were his first comments hinting at a possible conflict.

Russia would take “necessary retaliatory military-technical measures” if the West maintained its “clearly aggressive approach,” Putin told defense ministry officials.

“We have every right to respond harshly to unfriendly steps,” he added, adding that “we have every right to do so.”

Since mid-November, the US has been warning Moscow that it may be contemplating a large-scale invasion on its ex-Soviet neighbor Ukraine, and has threatened Putin with unprecedented penalties.

Moscow has been accused by Western governments of massing 100,000 troops near its border with eastern Ukraine, where Kiev has been fighting pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Russia denies organizing an invasion and has requested legal assurances from the US and NATO on its security, as well as a halt to NATO’s eastward expansion.

Last week, Moscow made demands to the US and NATO, stating that the organization must not accept new members or create military sites in former Soviet republics.

Putin stated on Tuesday that Russia is “very concerned” about US missile deployments in Poland and Romania, which he claims will soon be able to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles.

“If this infrastructure proceeds forward — if US and NATO missile systems materialize in Ukraine,” he claimed, “their approach time to Moscow will be shortened to seven or ten minutes,” with hypersonic weapons cutting the time even further.

Despite the possibility of conflict, Putin stated that Russia wishes to prevent “bloodshed.”

He stated, “We want to address disputes through political and diplomatic channels.”

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his dissatisfaction with Washington’s assistance for Ukraine, which includes training Kiev’s soldiers and committing more than $2.5 billion to the country.

These actions are taking place “at the threshold of our house,” Putin stated.

Even if Moscow secures US security guarantees, Putin warned that the US “simply withdraws from any international treaties that for one reason or another become boring to them.”

The West has warned that Putin could launch a full-scale attack under the guise of provocations in Ukraine.

