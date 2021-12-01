Putin wants NATO to refrain from stationing weapons near Russian territory and to oppose Eastern Expansion.

According to the Associated Press, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow wants to work out arrangements with the US and its allies that would prevent NATO from extending eastward and placing weapons near Russian territory. Concerns about a Russian force buildup near Ukraine’s border and a potential incursion into the neighboring country grew as the commander proclaimed his plan.

Meanwhile, Russian diplomats have expressed concerns over Ukrainian military expansion near a separatist fighting zone in eastern Ukraine, which some countries claim has been helped by Russia, according to the Associated Press. Putin added that Russia would seek “solid and long-term security guarantees” over NATO’s movements while addressing at a Kremlin ceremony when he was presented with credentials from foreign diplomats.

He mentioned “growing risks on our western border” as a result of NATO’s military infrastructure being stationed closer to Russia. According to the Associated Press, he expressed willingness to negotiate with the West on the matter, but stated that Moscow would demand “formal guarantees” rather than just verbal promises.

“We are not asking any special terms for ourselves,” Putin added, “and we recognize that any agreement must take into account the interests of Russia and all Euro-Atlantic countries.” “All must be assured of a calm and stable condition, which is required of all without exception.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: Putin’s remarks came a day after he severely cautioned NATO against sending soldiers and weapons to Ukraine, warning that doing so would be a “red line” for Russia and would result in a violent retaliation.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks over a Russian army buildup near Ukraine, which has alarmed Ukrainian and Western authorities, who believe it is an indication of Moscow’s desire to attack its former Soviet neighbor. On Tuesday, NATO foreign ministers cautioned Russia that further destabilizing Ukraine would be a costly mistake.

The Kremlin maintains that it has no such plans, accusing Ukraine and its Western backers of inventing the assertions to hide their own purported aggressive intentions.

The concentration of Ukrainian forces appears “alarming,” according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who added that he will raise the problem at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s ministerial conference in Stockholm on Thursday. He. This is a condensed version of the information.