Putin tells Macron that the United States is conducting ‘provocative’ exercises in the Black Sea.

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French colleague, Emmanuel Macron, that “provocative” US-led maneuvers in the Black Sea were “raising tensions” between Moscow and NATO.

According to a Kremlin statement, both leaders expressed “dissatisfaction” with what Moscow saw as a “worsening” situation in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Putin “raised attention to the provocative nature of large-scale drills staged by the US and its allies in the Black Sea, which are raising tensions between Russia and NATO.”

Putin’s remarks come after Western countries expressed concern about Russian military activity.