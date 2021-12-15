Putin seeks a trade alliance with China’s Xi Jinping as Biden threatens sanctions against Russia.

While President Joe Biden threatens sanctions against Russia over concerns about a possible war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to form a new trade alliance with Chinese President Xi Jinping in order to shield both countries from US economic pressure.

Putin and Xi conducted a virtual summit on Wednesday, their 37th encounter in eight years, in which both men committed to strengthen their strategic relationship amid rising tensions with Washington. Following the hour-and-a-half conversations, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov offered more facts that provided insight into the two heads of state’s possibly vital thoughts.

During the talks between Putin and Xi, Ushakov said that “special attention was paid to the necessity to increase efforts to build an independent financial infrastructure to serve trade operations between Russia and China,” according to Russia’s RIA Novosti outlet. “To construct such a structure that could not be manipulated by third countries,” he stated. The remark came after Putin and Xi announced their support for each other’s efforts to fight the US in their respective regions.

Putin, according to Ushakov, has condemned US efforts to form geopolitical blocs in the Asia-Pacific region, such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue involving Australia, India, and Japan, and the AUKUS alliance involving Australia and the United Kingdom, which China sees as an attempt to contain the People’s Republic’s rise.

According to the Russian source, Xi agreed with Putin’s requests that the NATO alliance led by the United States not grow farther into Russia’s frontiers in Eastern Europe, where a conflict over neighboring Ukraine was brewing.

Moscow has been accused by the US and Ukraine of putting more than 100,000 troops near a border region where Russian-aligned separatists have been fighting Ukrainian security forces for seven years. Putin has denied any attempts to incite violence, but has accused Western powers of endangering Russia’s national security by extending their presence in the neighboring former Soviet republic.

Following a virtual session with Putin last week, Biden threatened Russia with “serious” economic consequences if it decided to escalate, which could include cutting Russia off from the international SWIFT banking system, which is used by the US. This is a condensed version of the information.