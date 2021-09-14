Putin of Russia is isolating himself after making contact with Covid.

As he began to self-isolate after coronavirus cases were found in his inner circle, President Vladimir Putin indicated Tuesday that he expected the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine to protect him.

Putin described it as a “natural experiment,” given Russia’s persistently high coronavirus infection rates and a vaccine-skeptic society.

Putin had planned to travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan’s capital, for a regional meeting later this week, but informed President Emomali Rakhmon that he would be unable to attend in person, according to the Kremlin.

Putin is “perfectly healthy,” according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, but will not be attending in-person events.

He didn’t indicate how long Putin would be self-isolating, and he wouldn’t reveal who in Putin’s entourage had tested positive.

Peskov responded, “Undoubtedly,” when asked if Putin had taken a coronavirus test and if it had come back negative.

It’s unknown whether the president, who claims to have been immunized with Russia’s homegrown Sputnik V vaccine, will continue to isolate himself during legislative elections set for September 17-19.

Putin said he “hoped” Sputnik V would protect him from the coronavirus in his first public comments following the announcement.

“This is a natural experiment; let us see how Sputnik V works in practice,” Putin remarked via video link while attending a government meeting.

He went on to say that one of the patients who became ill had been vaccinated and had tested positive just days after receiving a booster shot.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Russian authorities have taken extraordinary steps to protect Putin, who is 68 years old.

Foreign leaders, journalists, and bureaucrats have all been instructed to self-isolate before meeting with Putin, and a decontamination tunnel has been erected at his home outside of Moscow.

After months of secrecy surrounding the subject, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in late June that he had been inoculated with Sputnik, but the Kremlin did not provide photographs of the vaccination.

Although the long-serving Russian president has resumed business trips and face-to-face meetings in recent months, many of his contacts are still forced to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russian competitors returning from the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Monday.

Despite easy access to immunizations, Russia has struggled to contain the coronavirus epidemic, with the fifth-highest number of documented cases, according to an AFP tally.

After a rise in August, infection rates have been declining in recent days. Brief News from Washington Newsday.