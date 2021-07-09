Putin is urged by Biden to “take action” against ransomware groups.

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and ordered him to “take action” against ransomware gangs operating in Russia.

According to the report, Biden also stated that the US will take “whatever necessary step” to protect Americans and critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

The White House claimed Biden “talked with President Putin about the ongoing ransomware assaults by Russian criminals that have harmed the United States and other countries across the world.”

“President Biden stressed the importance of Russia taking steps to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia, and emphasized his commitment to sustained engagement on the greater threat posed by ransomware,” according to the statement.

“In the midst of this ongoing challenge, President Biden underlined that the United States will take all necessary measures to safeguard its people and key infrastructure.”

Ransomware assaults on the United States and other countries have escalated dramatically in the last year, with a high-profile attack in the eastern United States shutting down a major petroleum pipeline.

City police departments, hospitals, and private businesses have all been hit by ransomware.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the administration does not have “new or additional intelligence showing that the Russian government orchestrated these attacks,” but that the Kremlin has the “responsibility to act.”