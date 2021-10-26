Putin has instructed Russian officials to order everyone over the age of 60 who have not received the COVID vaccine to return home.

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has ordered individuals over 60 who have not had the vaccine to stay at home, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, Russia’s national coronavirus task group reported 36,446 new cases, significantly less than in recent days, and 1,106 COVID-19-related deaths, the most since the pandemic began.

Hospitals are overburdened with COVID-19 cases, according to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, with roughly 90 percent of hospital beds filled with over 268,000 infected individuals.

“The health-care system is under enormous strain,” Murashko added.

Because just approximately one-third of the country’s population is properly vaccinated, Russia believes low vaccination rates have allowed the virus to spread swiftly.

Putin has ordered a national shutdown from October 30 to November 7, asking Russians to stay at home and be safe during the extended holiday. Schools, gyms, and entertainment facilities will close or limit admittance to individuals who have received all of their vaccinations, and restaurants will only be available for takeout or delivery. Authorities have also been established to ensure that the mask laws are strictly enforced.

The Russian president urged the worst-affected regions to begin taking time off work earlier and even prolong it through November 7. On Monday, six of Russia’s 85 regions began their idle period, with more joining them on Tuesday. The majority of people in Moscow are scheduled to be off work on Thursday.

The time off is expected to help restrict the spread of the disease by keeping people out of offices and off public transit, according to Russian authorities.

However, news of the prolonged holiday boosted purchases of airline tickets and hotel reservations in Russian Black Sea resorts, pushing authorities in the south to close entertainment venues and restrict entrance to restaurants and bars to consumers having digital health codes. Package trips to Egyptian resorts have also seen an increase in demand, according to tour operators.

At a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin remarked, “It’s critical to accelerate the pace of vaccination; else, we won’t be able to control the spread of virus.”

Russia was the first country in the world to approve and market a coronavirus vaccine.