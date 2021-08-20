Putin criticizes the United States and others for enforcing ‘own values’ in Afghanistan in a ‘irresponsible’ manner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed Western nations for the Taliban’s near-immediate takeover of Afghanistan at a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, claiming that invading forces imposing their own notions of democracy was futile.

“It is vital to put an end to Russia’s foolish strategy of imposing its values on others, as well as attempts to develop democracy in other countries based on foreign models that ignore historic, ethnic, and religious issues and completely disregard other people’s traditions,” Putin stated.

Merkel responded by suggesting that Russia utilize its Taliban ties to secure the release of Afghan citizens who aided Germany’s military mission. On matters ranging from Russia’s detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to democratic norms, the two presidents were diametrically opposed.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Merkel’s visit to Moscow comes as she nears the end of her nearly 16-year presidency of Germany. Despite their deep differences, she has tried to maintain tight ties with Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades.

On the anniversary of Navalny’s death on a domestic flight over Siberia from what European officials later said was poisoning with a Soviet-developed nerve toxin, they met on Friday. Following his illness, the opposition leader was taken to Germany for medical treatment at his wife’s request, where he spent five months recovering.

Navalny, Putin’s most vociferous foe, blamed the attack on the Kremlin on August 20, 2020, a charge that Russian authorities deny. He was caught and sentenced to 212 years in jail upon his return to Russia in January for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction, which he described as politically motivated.

Merkel reaffirmed her plea for Navalny’s release during her meeting with Putin on Friday, noting that the European Court of Human Rights had slammed his 2014 sentence as “obviously unfair and unacceptable.”

Putin dismissed the criticism, claiming that Navalny’s imprisonment had nothing to do with his anti-government actions.

“He was convicted of a criminal offense, not his political activities,” Putin stated, avoiding addressing Navalny by name as he usually does. “No one should use political activities as a pretext for illegally undertaking business projects.”

Putin, for his part, has denied the allegations. This is a condensed version of the information.