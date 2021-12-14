Putin claims to have worked as a taxi driver in the 1990s before ascending to the Kremlin.

In the documentary “Russia. Recent History,” which aired Sunday on Russian state television, Vladimir Putin talked of becoming a cab driver to make ends meet in post-Soviet Russia in the 1990s.

“I had to moonlight as a taxi driver on occasion.” “It’s uncomfortable to talk about this, but unfortunately, it happened,” Putin stated in the documentary.

Putin, 69, was a taxi driver at some point during the decade. He went to Leningrad State University, subsequently Saint Petersburg State University, to study law, and then served for the KGB in communist East Germany. In the 1990s, Putin held a number of high-profile government positions before becoming Prime Minister in 1999.

Before working as the deputy chairman of the Presidential Property Management Department in Moscow, he worked in municipal government in his birthplace of St. Petersburg. Later, he became a member of President Boris Yeltsin’s staff. Yeltsin resigned on New Year’s Eve 1999, and Putin was named acting president.

Because the Russian constitution prohibits Putin from serving a third straight term, he has alternated as president and prime minister since 2000. His current tenure began in 2012 and has lasted nine years, making him Russia’s longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin.

In Western countries, Putin is viewed as the polar opposite of democracy, a powerful leader who believes he can get away with anything.

Putin discusses the “disintegration of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union” in a documentary about Russia’s recent history. The loss of 25 million people in newly established countries after the Soviet collapse was described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a great humanitarian disaster.” The comments about working as a taxi driver come amid Western and Ukrainian fears that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine. This claim has been denied by the Kremlin as Western propaganda.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 with the support of separatists in the region, and the seven-year conflict has claimed the lives of 14,000 people. According to Ukrainian defense sources, there are around 120,000 Russian military men stationed along the border.