Putin claims that the conflict in eastern Ukraine resembles genocide.

At a time when tensions with the West are high, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the battle in eastern Ukraine between Kiev’s army and pro-Russian separatists “looks like genocide.”

Putin’s remarks came as US Vice President Joe Biden was set to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of other countries on Russia’s border who are concerned about military action by the Kremlin.

They came in answer to a question at a meeting of the presidential rights council, where Putin was asked about prejudice against Russian speakers outside of Russia.

“I have to state that Russophobia is the first step toward genocide,” Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked.

“You and I both know what’s going on in Donbass,” he said, referring to the fighting zone in the country’s east, adding, “It certainly looks like genocide.”

Putin has made similar comparisons to the conflict in eastern Ukraine in the past, particularly in 2015 and 2019.

The majority of Ukrainians speak both Ukrainian and Russian, while regions in the south and east — as well as some in the center — are largely Russian-speaking and have historically been more favorable to Russia.

In Ukraine, a public revolt threw a Moscow-backed regime out of power in 2014.

Since then, Russia has annexed Crimea, and Kiev’s forces are at odds with separatists backed by Russia in Ukraine’s east. So far, 13,000 people have died as a result of the conflict.

For weeks, the US and its allies have accused Russia of plotting an invasion of Ukraine and massing soldiers around the country’s borders.

Biden spoke with Putin via video link earlier this week and threatened Russia with crushing consequences if it pursued military action against Ukraine.