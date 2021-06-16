Putin claims Navalny went to Germany after being poisoned and “deliberately disobeyed” Russian laws.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is defying international demands to free his main political opponent, Alexey Navalny, from prison, and has even blamed Navalny for his own detention.

President Joe Biden wanted to bring up Navalny and Russia’s treatment of dissidents during his first meeting with Putin on Wednesday. The crackdown on dissidents and Navalny’s brutal treatment in prison are seen as egregious human rights violations by the United States and other countries throughout the world, raising concerns about Putin’s grip on power in Russia.

Putin has avoided mentioning Navalny by name in recent interviews, instead referring to him as “the person” or “the citizen” who was mentioned. According to a translation from The Washington Post, he told reporters on Wednesday that Navalny “knew he was breaking Russian regulations.”

Putin stated, “I’d want to emphasize that he knowingly disobeyed the law’s requirements.” “This individual travelled to another country for treatment and did not register with the authorities. When he got out of the hospital, he filmed a video and posted it on the internet.”

Navalny felt ill on a flight from Moscow to Tomsk, Siberia, in August and was hospitalized in Omsk, Siberia, shortly after landing. He was subsequently transferred to Germany for a medical evaluation, where he stayed for many weeks while medical specialists gradually weaned him off mechanical ventilation.

The Kremlin critic was poisoned with a Novichok nerve toxin, the same toxin used in the 2018 attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, according to the German government. Russia denied having anything to do with Navalny’s assassination, calling the allegations “unfounded.”

Navalny shared a photo of himself and his family in the hospital in September to notify his followers that he was able to breathe on his own without the assistance of others. He described self-breathing as “an beautiful, underappreciated procedure by many.”

In January, he returned to Russia, knowing that he would be detained upon arrival. He was detained at the airport for allegedly violating parole in a suspended sentence from 2014. Navalny was charged with fraud, a case he said was opened against him because of political motivations.

Sentenced to up to five. This is a brief summary.