Putin and Xi are collaborating to put Biden in a two-front crisis that he can’t win.

As the crises in Ukraine and Taiwan worsen, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China have formed an unprecedented alliance, forcing President Joe Biden’s administration into a two-front crisis that could split his administration too thin to respond appropriately to either.

And even if a shooting war broke out, there’s no assurance the US would win.

“I don’t believe the US is willing to go to war in Ukraine. I don’t believe the US is willing to go to war over Taiwan “According to The Washington Newsday, Lyle Goldstein, a China and Russia expert who worked for 20 years as a research professor at the Naval War College until October and is now the director of Asia engagement at the Defense Priorities think tank,

He continued, “I stand by both of those things.” “So, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, According to Goldstein, it’s rare to be perfectly prepared for a conflict, but the Ukraine and Taiwan scenarios “are maximally stressful” because they “involve high-intensity fighting in highly challenging regions against adversaries who have that one measure of focus.” “Either one of them would be extremely stressful on their own, and I would argue that if we got involved, there’s a fair chance we’d lose, at the very least the initial engagements, but possibly even beyond that,” he added.

So far, the Pentagon has refrained from commenting on its ability to fight two major theaters at the same time.

When contacted for comment on this matter, a Pentagon spokesperson directed The Washington Newsday to remarks made by Mara Karlin, the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, during a press conference last Monday discussing the findings of the US military’s much-anticipated Global Posture Review.

When asked if the evaluation looked into the US military’s ability to conduct two major wars in two different regions, Karlin stated, “the Global Posture Review does not look at that question.” In terms of her personal opinion, she will wait for the outcomes of another major initiative, the National Defense Strategy Review, which is still in the works.

“A critical aspect of a National Defense Strategy Review is always the force planning framework,” Karlin says. This is a condensed version of the information.