Putin advises the EU to talk to Belarus over the migrant crisis.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reminded the European Union that if it wants to settle an issue involving hundreds of refugees detained on the Polish border, it must begin negotiations with Belarus.

Concerns are mounting for the about 2,000 migrants, mostly Kurds from the Middle East, who are stranded in a tent camp on the Belarus-Poland border in near-freezing weather.

Poland is refusing to let the migrants cross the border, accusing Minsk of luring them to Belarus in order to send them across the border as retaliation for sanctions.

The EU has so far resisted any direct communication with Belarus’ strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who warned on Thursday that any fresh measures will be faced with a retaliation, which could include shutting down natural gas transit to Europe.

Putin “talked in favor of restarting communication between EU states and Belarus in order to settle this matter” in his second phone chat with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in as many days, according to the Kremlin.

Merkel had called Putin on Wednesday, pleading with him to “use his influence” over Lukashenko in order to resolve the problem.

After a harsh assault on the opposition following a disputed presidential election last year, the EU cut off relations with Lukashenko and levied sanctions.

Because of the migrant crisis, the EU is poised to decide next week to impose fresh sanctions on human trafficking.

Lukashenko warned on Thursday that if the EU implements more measures, Minsk “must respond,” increasing the prospect of shutting down a pipeline that transports Russian natural gas via Belarus to Poland and farther into Europe.

He said, “We’re heating Europe, and they’re threatening us.” “And what if we stop supplying natural gas?” Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the leader of the opposition, claimed Lukashenko was bluffing about cutting off gas and asked the EU to hold firm.

“It would be more terrible for him, for Belarus, than for the European Union,” Tikhanovskaya, who fled Belarus after declaring victory in the election last year, told AFP in Berlin.

“We appreciate European countries’ firm stance that they will not interact with (an) illegitimate person,” she said.

Later Thursday, the UN Security Council was scheduled to meet for emergency consultations on the crisis.

Poland has stationed 15,000 troops along the border, erected a barbed-wire barrier, and authorised the construction of a wall along the Belarus border.

