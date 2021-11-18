Putin accuses the West of escalating the Ukrainian crisis.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West is “escalating” the Ukraine war by conducting drills in the Black Sea and flying aircraft close to the country’s borders.

His remarks come as the US accused Russia of massing troops near Ukraine.

Russian military operations near Ukraine has alarmed Western countries for days, with Washington warning Moscow against making another “major mistake” in the ex-Soviet country.

In a speech to the foreign ministry, Putin said, “(Our) Western colleagues are escalating the situation by supplying Kiev with dangerous contemporary weapons and undertaking provocative manoeuvres in the Black Sea.”

Western bombers, he alleged, are flying “20 kilometers from our border.”

Moscow has “constantly raised worries about this,” according to the long-serving Russian leader, but “all our warnings and talk about red lines is ignored casually.”

For days, Putin has expressed his displeasure with US naval operations in the Black Sea, telling his French counterpart this week that they were “provocative” and causing “growing tensions” between Russia and NATO.

He also chastised Ukraine for employing a Turkish-made drone against pro-Moscow insurgents.

For Russia, which occupies the Crimea peninsula after annexing it from Ukraine in 2014, the Black Sea is a critical region.

Since then, Kiev has been engaged in a fight with pro-Russian insurgents in the country’s east, which has claimed the lives of over 13,000 people.

Renewed Western concern over Russia’s intentions in eastern Ukraine comes as a result of a spat over an unanticipated migrant crisis on the border between Kremlin-aligned Belarus and EU member Poland.

The EU has accused Alexander Lukashenko’s Kremlin-backed administration in Belarus of enticing thousands of migrants, especially from the Middle East, to its doorstep as retaliation for sanctions.

Some EU members, like Poland, believe Moscow is also to blame for the crisis.

“Brussels must recognize that reducing military-political tensions is in the interests of not only Russia, but Europe and the globe as a whole,” Putin said.

On Thursday, the Kremlin stated that Europe should not hold Russia responsible for “all difficulties.”

“Russia is interested in everyone in Europe eventually coming to their senses and stops looking at Russia as the source of all issues,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters.

He went on to say that instead, Europe should “address the primary origins of the problems that are today choking Europe.”

Peskov’s comments follow British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s warning to Russia on Wednesday against any “military adventurism” near Ukraine’s and EU member Poland’s borders.

“Recently. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.