Puigdemont, the leader of the Catalan separatist movement, has been arrested in Italy.

Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former Catalan president, was detained in Italy on Thursday, according to his lawyer and an adviser, four years after fleeing after Madrid declared the independence referendum unlawful.

On Friday, the European MEP was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing in which he may be extradited to Spain to face sedition accusations.

The Catalan leader, who has been based in Belgium since the referendum in 2017, was arrested in Alghero, Sardinia, according to his chief of staff, Josep Lluis Alay.

“He was arrested by Italian police upon his arrival at Alghero airport. He will appear before the justices of the Sassari court of appeal tomorrow (Friday), who will determine whether to release him or extradite him,” Alay stated.

Gonzalo Boye, Puigdemont’s lawyer, tweeted that the exiled separatist leader was arrested upon arrival in Italy, where he was traveling as an MEP.

He said the arrest was made on the basis of a warrant that had been suspended since October 2019.

Puigdemont, 58, is wanted in Spain on charges of sedition for attempting to have the Catalan region secede from Madrid in a referendum in 2017.

His detention comes just a week after the left-wing Spanish government and regional Catalan authorities resumed talks to resolve Spain’s greatest political crisis in decades.

The European Parliament revoked immunity for Puigdemont and two other pro-independence MEPs in March, a decision supported by the EU’s General Court in July.

However, the judgment of the European Parliament is being appealed, and a definitive ruling by the EU court has yet to be issued.

Following the arrest on Thursday, Madrid stated that it “respects the decisions of the Italian authorities and courts.”

In a statement, the Spanish government said, “Mr Puigdemont’s detention corresponds to an ongoing judicial procedure that applies to every EU citizen who has to account to the courts.”

Puigdemont should “subject to the action of justice like any other citizen,” according to the statement.

Pere Aragones, the new Catalan president, a separatist but more moderate than his predecessor, decried what he called Puigdemont’s “persecution.”

“The greatest condemnation in the face of judicial tyranny and persecution. He remarked on Twitter, “It has to end.”

He went on to say that “self-determination” is the “sole solution.”

Former Catalan regional ministers Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, in addition to Puigdemont, are wanted in Spain on sedition charges.

Despite a court order, Catalonia’s separatist regional leadership organized a referendum in October 2017. Brief News from Washington Newsday.