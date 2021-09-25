Puigdemont, the former Catalan leader, has promised to return to Sardinia for a hearing.

Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former Catalan president, announced he will return to Belgium on Monday, but promised to return to Italy for a court hearing on Spain’s extradition request.

The declaration was the latest twist in a long-running political tale that began in October 2017 when Catalonia’s separatist regional authority held a referendum despite Madrid’s prohibition and the process was marred by police violence.

Puigdemont was speaking a day after he was released from prison pending an extradition hearing on October 4 after being arrested in Italy at Spain’s request for an illegal independence referendum.

The EU legislator told media in the Sardinian village of Algero, where he was due to attend Adifolk, a Catalan cultural festival, that he planned to return to Brussels on Monday because of a meeting of the foreign trade committee, of which he is a member.

“I have been summoned to Sassari court on October 4th” (in northern Sardinia).

“I will, in fact, attend because I have appeared in court every time I have been summoned by the courts,” he continued.

His Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, estimates that a decision on his client’s extradition will take “weeks.”

The Italian government, for its part, has stated that it will not intervene in the case of Puigdemont.

Meanwhile, Puigdemont has stated that he intends to continue traveling throughout Europe in defiance of Madrid.

“We will never give in, and I will continue to travel throughout Europe,” he told reporters, claiming that his release proved he was correct in defending Catalan rights.

He told AFP, “I’m used to being harassed by Spain, but things always end up the same way – I’m free.”

Puigdemont, a member of the European Parliament who fled Spain after the 2017 election, was released from prison in the Sardinian town of Sassari on Friday, surrounded by supporters.

After being brought into custody the day before, the 58-year-old separatist leader had spent the night there, but his lawyer said he had been told he was free to leave.

Puigdemont is accused of sedition and misappropriation of public funds during his stint as president of Catalonia, a wealthy province in northeastern Spain.

The Catalan administration reacted angrily to Puigdemont’s imprisonment in Sardinia, with regional head Pere Aragones demanding Puigdemont’s “immediate release” and traveling to the island, where the two met on Saturday.

Anger was also generated by the arrest. Brief News from Washington Newsday.