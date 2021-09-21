Protests over the ban on Serbian-registered cars in Kosovo.

Hundreds of ethnic Serbs blocked highways leading to Kosovo’s only two border crossings with Serbia on Monday to protest Pristina’s prohibition on automobiles with Serbian license plates entering the country.

The spat erupted over Kosovo’s usage of license plates bearing the letters RKS (Republic of Kosovo), implying the country’s status as an independent nation, which Serbia vehemently denies.

Vehicles with Serbian license plates have been able to freely enter Kosovo until now.

However, when Serbia refuses to admit automobiles with RKS plates and requires them to obtain temporary plates upon arrival, Pristina claims that its restriction is merely a retaliatory measure.

According to an AFP correspondent, protesters used trucks and cars to totally shut down traffic on the highways leading to the Jarinje and Brnjak crossings. They also pitched tents on the barricades, claiming they would spend the night there.

The Kosovo government sent armored vehicles and a special police unit to the predominantly ethnic-Serb district on Sunday to oversee the ban’s execution.

One of the 500 demonstrators gathered near the Jarinje border told AFP, “Pristina demonstrates force and nothing else.”

“The cops will have to leave; else, it won’t be good,” a demonstrator who asked to remain nameless stated. “They have no right to be in this part of the country.”

“It was enforced by the other side, not our wish,” Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti told legislators on Monday.

Drivers with Serbian registration plates entering Kosovo will be required to use temporary plates as long as the same law applies to Kosovo nationals with RKS plates entering Serbia, he added.

On Monday, Goran Rakic, Kosovo’s only Serb minister, joined the demonstrators, calling on Pristina to “stop provocations.”

Serbs expected Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to “respond and assist us, as he has done in the past,” he said.

If Pristina continues to “endanger Serb property and lives,” Vucic indicated he will seek NATO assistance.

He added that he has convened a security meeting for Tuesday to discuss the situation in Kosovo.

In a televised press conference, Vucic said, “I hope we won’t be compelled to implement our own measures, both economic and political.”

In a message shared on Twitter, the US embassy urged Kosovo and Serbia to “show caution, abstain from any unilateral acts, and calm tensions – immediately, without delay.”

A decade after the struggle between Belgrade forces and ethnic Albanian guerillas, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Serbia and Kosovo are both in the Balkans. Serbs are still baffled by the move.

