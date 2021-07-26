Protests in Iran have reached Tehran, and videos show crowds chanting for the regime’s overthrow.

Activists reported early Monday that protests that began in southwestern Iran last week have expanded to the capital Tehran, despite the regime’s efforts to crush the unrest with a security force raid.

On Monday, marchers went to the streets in numerous parts of the capital. Hundreds of protesters clogged roadways and chanted for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to videos given to this website by opposition activists and other clips posted on Twitter.

Protests began earlier this month in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan in the southwest. Parts of the province are without water or electricity due to Iran’s worst drought in 50 years. Iran’s hydropower network is breaking under the strain of drought and decades of official incompetence and corruption, according to regime critics.

From a protest on Tehran’s Jomhouri Street, a prominent boulevard in the city’s center, one activist from the People’s Mojahedin of Iran—a former militant opposition group banned in Iran and deemed a terrorist organization by the regime—spoke to This website.

Hadi, a 49-year-old engineer, told This website that he was one of “thousands” of protesters on the street calling for the regime’s downfall and Khamenei’s death. Despite the presence of security officers, there were no early reports of skirmishes.

“These protests have no end,” Hadi remarked, adding that the protests had expanded beyond water scarcity. “I believe they will go on tonight, tomorrow, and over the next few days… Peace, democracy, and independence are what the Iranian people desire.”

Protests could result in a new government crackdown if they continue. Hadi exclaimed, “They’re really savage.”

However, with soldiers dispatched to the southwest to deal with the Khuzestan protests and the government in the midst of a presidential transition, the authorities in Tehran may be more cautious. Hadi stated, “They are not interested in displaying their violence.”

Protests in #Iran have expanded to Tehran, where a group of people are yelling against the country’s clerical rulers and demanding them to “go lost” on the city’s busy Jomhuri Street.

According to Amnesty International, at least eight people have been murdered in the protests so far, including at least one police officer.

The leadership has placed the blame on criminals.