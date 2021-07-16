Protests in Cuba: The UN Human Rights Chief Calls on Cuba to Release Detainees

As concerns rise over numerous arrests and ongoing turmoil in Cuba, the UN Human Rights Chief has called on the country to release all jailed protestors and journalists.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, issued a statement on Friday urging the Cuban government to address the demonstrators’ grievances, such as lifting economic restrictions that have limited people’s access to basic goods like food, medicine, and COVID-19 vaccines.

“The alleged use of disproportionate force against demonstrators in Cuba, as well as the detention of a huge number of people, including numerous journalists,” Bachelet stated. “It’s especially concerning that these include persons who are supposedly being held incommunicado and whose locations are unknown.”

A 36-year-old protestor died in a conflict between demonstrators and police on Monday, prompting Bachelet to call for an investigation.

“I am very saddened by the death of one demonstrator during the protests in Havana,” she stated. “I urge the government to resolve the demonstrators’ issues through dialogue, as well as to respect and completely preserve all persons’ rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.”

According to the Guardian, at least 140 Cubans have been jailed or disappeared as a result of the disturbance. The Cuban government first blamed the protests on social media and the US administration.

On Thursday, however, Cuban President Miguel Dáz-Canel admitted for the first time that the demonstrations may be blamed on his government’s handling of shortages and neglect of specific sectors.

When long-time leader Ral Castro announced his retirement earlier this year, Daz-Canel became the new leader of Cuba’s Communist Party.

Cuba has been almost no protests in the last six decades. People who are now more willing to stand up to the government and lead the country in a wave of rallies seeking basic human rights have highlighted this unprecedented turn of events.

“Rather than repressing the population, the Cuban authorities must preserve their right to peacefully demonstrate. “President Miguel Dáz-aggressive Canel’s rhetoric of ‘war’ and conflict breeds violence against individuals who seek accountability and the free exercise of their human rights,” Guevara-Rosas added.