Protests in Cuba: The Infamous Black Berets Are Deployed As Massive Protests Rock the Cuban Regime

Following a weekend of widespread unrest, Cuba’s communist government dispatched significant numbers of police and its famed special operatives known as “Black Berets” to the streets of Havana.

According to NBC, Noticias Telemundo corroborated recordings posted on social media that showed the Black Berets employing violence to apprehend peaceful protesters. The government’s decision to send the Revolutionary Armed Forces’ elite corps, known as the “Black Berets,” to the streets is seen as a symbol of the protesters’ size and the government’s intention to put them down with force.

On national television, Cuban President Miguel Dáz-Canel authorized the Cuban Army, which includes the elite Black Berets, to suppress what might be the largest rallies the island country has seen in decades. He called the nonviolent protests sparked by poverty and scarcity “provocations.”

“All the revolutionaries in the country, all the communists,” Daz-Canel said, should go around Cuba, “where these provocations will take place.”

According to the Associated Press, a large number of young people participated in Sunday’s protests across Havana. More than a dozen protestors were arrested on the same day as traffic was delayed by the rallies.

Police were dispatched to patrol the capital the next day.

Due to problems in internet connectivity, it was difficult to determine the precise number of imprisoned demonstrators, raising doubts about whether the Cuban government attempted to disrupt communications and prevent media coverage about the protests from reaching the people.

Multiple social networks and messaging apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram, were blocked, according to London-based internet monitoring firm NetBlocks.

Meanwhile, Daz-Canel blamed the economic situation in Cuba on US sanctions, which sparked the protests. “What is their origin, what is their cause?” says the narrator. “It’s the blockade,” remarked the Cuban leader. He said that the protests were sparked by a social media campaign and US manipulation.

According to CNN, US President Joe Biden has since urged the Cuban leadership to “hear their people and address their needs.”

In a statement released Monday, Biden said his administration stands “with the Cuban people and their resounding appeal for freedom.”

The demonstrations, according to Biden, are a sign of the Cuban people’s assertion of “basic universal rights.”

As the pandemic fanned the fires of a terrible economic catastrophe, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is considering how it might help the people of Cuba “personally.”

