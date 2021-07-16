Protests in Cuba: Cops take YouTuber Dina Stars away during a live interview

Cuba’s communist leadership has reacted harshly to the country’s recent wave of public protests, sending special forces and assaulting and arresting protesters. While most of this is only known to the world through social media, YouTuber Dina Stars’ recent detention occurred in plain face of the public – she was on live broadcast when government authorities came on her door.

Dina Stars, whose real name is Dina Fernandez, was being interviewed by Spanish broadcaster Canal 4 on the largest popular revolt in Cuba in three decades when she was apprehended by authorities, according to CNN.

According to the story, Fernandez interrupted the conversation by announcing, “The state’s security personnel have arrived.” “I have to leave.” She then walks away from the camera after passing the computer over to a buddy. Male voices can be heard in the background, but what they are saying is unclear.

In a few moments, Fernandez returns and tells the journalist that she has been ordered to “go with the cops.” She went on to say that the Cuban government is now in charge of her whereabouts.

“I hold the government accountable for any harm that may befall me. “I have to leave,” Fernandez adds. “I don’t know,” Fernandez says when asked if she is being detained. They invited me to accompany them.” The interviewer then asks if she will be traveling alone, to which Fernandez says that she will be accompanied by her pals.

In the video, no security staff can be seen. The Cuban government has yet to provide an official statement.

Meanwhile, in Cuba, huge protests erupted on the streets, and the country was seized by a severe food and medicine scarcity. Cuba is in the midst of a severe economic crisis, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak and US sanctions.

Thousands of people joined the march against the island’s Communist government, while security agents continued to beat, imprison, and pepper-spray protesters. Despite the fact that the Cuban government has not stated how many people have been arrested or injured thus far, reports claim that over 100 people have been jailed or are missing.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in San Antonio de Los Banos, according to CNN, following nearly a week of power outages in the hot July heat. A local told CNN that "everyone was in the streets." "They've had only 12 hours of power each day for the past six days. One of the things that blew up was that.