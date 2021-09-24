Protests erupted in India after two people were killed during an eviction drive.

On Friday, tens of thousands of people protested in India’s Assam state, a day after two people were murdered in clashes with police over the state government’s eviction of Muslim families from their homes.

The eviction tactics utilized by Assam’s government have been widely criticized, with critics citing them as the latest evidence of prejudice against Muslims under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The use of weapons by police against demonstrators has been dubbed “state-sponsored fire” by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. They were allegedly attacked with machetes and bamboo sticks, according to police.

The evictions were halted on Friday after Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswas Sarma, a BJP member, stated the police were merely performing their job.

Student organizations organized further rallies, with some of them burning an effigy of the chief minister.

A dozen students were detained by police in New Delhi as they protested the incident.

Police in riot gear were shown striking a protestor who had fallen to the ground seconds after gunshots were heard in a video that went viral on Thursday.

A photographer hired by the district to document the evictions leapt on the man and punched him numerous times in the body.

According to police, the photographer has now been apprehended.

Since Modi’s party came to power in 2014, leaders of India’s 170 million Muslims claim they have been unfairly persecuted.

They claim that a contentious nationality law, which prompted riots in Delhi in 2020, as well as hate crimes such as lynchings, have exacerbated terror among their group.