Protests erupt as Montenegro’s new Orthodox leader is sworn in.

On Sunday, the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was installed, arriving by helicopter under the cover of police who used tear gas to disperse protests.

The decision to install Bishop Joanikije as the next Metropolitan of Montenegro in the medieval monastery of Cetinje has heightened ethnic tensions in the Balkan country.

Protesters have been blocking routes to the little town, which is both the headquarters of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) and a symbol of sovereignty for some Montenegrins, since Saturday.

Montenegro declared independence from Serbia in 2006, however a third of the country’s 620,000 residents identify as Serbs, and some argue that the country should not exist as a separate entity.

The SPC is the state’s dominant religion, but its critics accuse it of promoting Belgrade’s interests.

Opponents accuse the government, which took office at the end of 2020, of being too close to the church.

Joanikije and Patriarch Porfirije were dropped off by helicopter on the monastery’s grounds and hurried in under the ring of bells, according to photographs issued by the SPC.

To secure the brief enthronement ritual, police had set up a security perimeter around the 15th century edifice.

To drive the demonstrators out of the monastery, police used tear gas and sound bombs.

Thousands of protestors used automobiles or stacked rocks to block roads on Saturday, with many spending the night hunched around fires to stay warm, according to an AFP correspondent.

One demonstrator, Saska Brajovic, 50, stated, “I am here to show my support for the country.”

“We are not asking for anything from anyone else, but the occupying Serbian Church has dismissed us. We’ve come to defend our honor.”

The protests are endorsed by President Milo Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS).

Serbia and the SPC, according to the president, are “dismissing Montenegro and Montenegrins, as well as the integrity” of his country.

Djukanovic had hoped to weaken the SPC’s influence in Montenegro by establishing an independent Orthodox church.

However, in August 2020 elections, the DPS was defeated by an opposition alliance led by SPC allies for the first time in three decades.

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic, a close ally of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has accused Djukanovic of inciting recent tensions for political gain.

Krivokapic urged Montenegrins to “not fall prey to the manipulation” of those eager to risk violence “in order to maintain their benefits and privileges.”

