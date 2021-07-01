Protests by Turkish women follow the country’s withdrawal from an international protection treaty.

According to the Associated Press, women and LGBT organisations organized a protest on Thursday against Turkey’s formal withdrawal from an international treaty protecting women from abuse.

Hundreds of women demonstrated in Istanbul shortly after the withdrawal, holding banners declaring their commitment to the Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe. “It’s not over for us,” said one of the placards.

“Some organisations are attempting to portray our official withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on July 1 as a step backward,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remarked. Our struggle against domestic abuse did not begin with the Istanbul Convention, and it will not end with our withdrawal.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Erdogan abruptly canceled Turkey’s membership in the convention in March, drawing condemnation from women’s rights organizations and Western countries. This Monday, a court request to halt the withdrawal was denied.

On Thursday, Erdogan unveiled his “Action Plan for Combating Violence Against Women,” which includes aims including reforming court processes, enhancing protection services, and collecting statistics on violence.

The Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications said the Istanbul Convention was “hijacked” by individuals “attempting to normalize homosexuality – which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family norms” in a statement released in March.

On Thursday, Erdogan underlined traditional family and gender norms, stating that preventing violence against women was also a campaign to “defend the rights and honor of our moms, spouses, and daughters.”

The decision has been met with protests from women, LGBT groups, and others. They argue that the convention’s pillars of prevention, protection, criminal prosecution, and policy coordination, as well as its identification of gender-based violence, are critical for women’s protection in Turkey.

Hundreds of women gathered on Istanbul’s major pedestrian route on Thursday, despite a substantial police presence. Police barricaded the area but eventually removed the barricades to allow a brief march. Protesters waved rainbow flags and colorful banners, played music, whistled, and screamed slogans.

On Saturday, police used tear gas to disperse LGBT protesters and detained dozens of people, who were eventually released.

According to the We Will Stop Femicide group, 189 women have been slain in the country so far in 2021, compared to 409 last year.

In a statement, Amnesty International termed Turkey’s withdrawal “shameful.”

“Today, Turkey, at the stroke of midnight. This is a condensed version of the information.